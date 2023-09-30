CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total transaction of $164,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $164,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $2,668,908 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 50.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.24. 51,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $111.70 and a twelve month high of $190.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

