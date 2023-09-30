CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CVSI stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 62,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. CV Sciences had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 6.83%.

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

