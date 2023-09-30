Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Down 31.3% in September

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CYTH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 24,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,954. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,078.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Rafael Holdings, Inc. bought 4,000,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,514,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTH. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

