DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Tops $139.27 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $139.27 million and approximately $594,044.27 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,400,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

