Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. 11,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,713. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
