Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. 11,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,713. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.14.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

