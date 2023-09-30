Defira Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,424.98 (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Defira token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Defira has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Defira has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $2,424.98 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Defira Profile

Defira’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00560445 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $440.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

