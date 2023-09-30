Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 2.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after buying an additional 1,127,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,734,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

