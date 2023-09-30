Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Price Tops $0.0193 on Exchanges

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $184.65 million and approximately $153,527.97 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,583,587,250 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,583,587,250 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.01962954 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $199,275.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

