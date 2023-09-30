Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Dynatronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Dynatronics Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.75 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

