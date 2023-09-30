eCash Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $480.74 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $480.74 million and $4.43 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,006.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.00872618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00116529 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,512,710,923,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,512,779,673,093 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

