Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $537.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,581. The company has a market cap of $509.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.65 and its 200 day moving average is $454.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

