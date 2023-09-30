ELIS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,805.55 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. ELIS has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $10,805.55 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,001.28 or 1.00043135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002352 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04012438 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,440.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

