Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Update

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ELOX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $10.90.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.42). Equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

