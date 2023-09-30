Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
