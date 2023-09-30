EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Update

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 333,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 79,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,183. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

