Ethereum Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,672.85 or 0.06201202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $201.14 billion and $3.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00034271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00026859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002343 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,237,299 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

