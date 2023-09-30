FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 99.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $179,445.00 and $0.11 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.79214827 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

