Fetch.ai Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $184.29 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00034412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,867,210 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.