FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 376,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
DBMBF remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
