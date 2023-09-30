FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,400 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 376,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

DBMBF remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

