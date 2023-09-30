Finexia Financial Group Limited (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Finexia Financial Group Limited (ASX:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Finexia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.64.

Get Finexia Financial Group alerts:

About Finexia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Finexia Financial Group Limited provides funds management and broker trading services in Australia. The company operates through Finexia Securities, Finexia Plus, and FNX segments. It offers stock market trading and advisory services, including shares, options, and CFDs trading services; commercial lending services comprising project and development financing, distressed workouts, and strategic corporate advice; funds management, such as alternative investment opportunities; financial adviser licensing services; and corporate advisory services, including IPOs, capital raises, placements, corporate restructuring, and wholesale funding lines, as well as SMSF administration and investor education services.

Receive News & Ratings for Finexia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finexia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.