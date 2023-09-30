First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Up 107.4% in September

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,658. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.