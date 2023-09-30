First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FMY opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

