First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FMY opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
