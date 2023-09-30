Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after buying an additional 206,913 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 54,739 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,721,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

FISV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.14.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.