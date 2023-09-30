G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

G6 Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GPHBF remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197. The company has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.54. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

G6 Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.