G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
G6 Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GPHBF remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197. The company has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.54. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.
G6 Materials Company Profile
