Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and $67,458.36 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.52065682 USD and is down -40.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,814.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

