Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Short Interest Down 14.0% in September

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 269,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 153,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 620,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 203,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

