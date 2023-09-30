Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,512,000 after buying an additional 123,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,861. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $299.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

