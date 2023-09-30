Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 6,844 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,995,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,736. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.