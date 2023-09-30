Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CAT traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.00. 2,257,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.89 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

