Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BUG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
