Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Down 41.7% in September

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 117.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 162,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 481,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 74,482 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 333,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 83.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 201,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Goal Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

