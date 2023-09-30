Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GHL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHL

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock remained flat at $14.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 52,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,535. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 24.40%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,258,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.