Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0269 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $54,570.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,081.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00245346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.20 or 0.00872153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00544321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00061014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00116781 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

