H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.55. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

In related news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,628,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $384,750.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $911,741.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,198. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

