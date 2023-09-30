H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $900.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.83%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $467,573.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 68,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $3,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

