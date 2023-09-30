H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $900.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE FUL opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,198. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

