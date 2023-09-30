Hedera Price Hits $0.0499 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $17.96 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00034332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00011780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,441,388,088 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,358,054,754.349354 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04974101 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $29,604,133.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.