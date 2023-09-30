Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

HTWSF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

