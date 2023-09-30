HI Price Down 12.3% This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $313,560.18 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,011.16 or 1.00025093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002351 BTC.

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00100111 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $282,164.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

