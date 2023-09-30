holoride Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,847.30 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $25,847.30 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0137979 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $33,528.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

