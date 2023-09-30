Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 25.2% in September

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,520,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 16,390,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

HPP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 3,137,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.3% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.8% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 229,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

