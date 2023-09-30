IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $12,557,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after buying an additional 4,146,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1,754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,693,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 3,494,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

