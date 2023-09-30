IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get IDT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

IDT Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IDT by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IDT by 2,426.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,424. IDT has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.99.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.