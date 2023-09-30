IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in IDT by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IDT by 2,426.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IDT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,424. IDT has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.99.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

