IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on IDT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT
IDT Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE IDT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,424. IDT has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.99.
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDT
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.