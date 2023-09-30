IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IM Cannabis Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of IMCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 44,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,970. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IM Cannabis

About IM Cannabis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IM Cannabis in the second quarter worth $371,000. Baader Bank INC increased its stake in IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in IM Cannabis by 63.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

