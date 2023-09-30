IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
IM Cannabis Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of IMCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 44,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,970. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.
