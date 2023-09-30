Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $75.33. 92,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.78.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,918,156 in the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

