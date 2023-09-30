Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.17-$16.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.89-$16.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.03 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.
Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %
INTU opened at $510.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $558.39.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,358,000 after acquiring an additional 319,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.