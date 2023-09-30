Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.17-$16.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.89-$16.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.03 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

INTU opened at $510.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $558.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,358,000 after acquiring an additional 319,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

