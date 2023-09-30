Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 623,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. 163,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,864. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

