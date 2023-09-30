Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 48.9% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMNGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 4,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,882. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

