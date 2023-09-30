Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Down 48.9% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 4,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,882. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
