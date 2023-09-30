Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 861,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.