Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,886.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 430,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 301,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

