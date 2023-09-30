Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
